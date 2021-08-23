CAA makes vaccination mandatory for domestic flights

The aviation regulatory Sunday announced it will bar all domestic flight travel for people who will not have been vaccinated against Covid by September 10.

There will be no boarding passes after Sep. 10, for people in domestic flights if they are not vaccinated, Civil Aviation Authority has announced.

All the airlines are instructed to check passenger’s vaccine certificates before allowing them to board, said CAA as it rolls out a new set of instructions today. The leniency for those having taken only the first jab of two-shot Covid vaccine will end starting Sep. 10 as well if they don’t receive their second shot due, CAA said. Every passenger above the 18-year age mark will have to be vaccinated against Covid to be able to travel in domestic flights, CAA advisory said. Separately it was reported yesterday from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, people willing to travel to United Arab Emirates (UAE) rushed in large numbers to the premises for their required tests ahead of boarding.

The CAA authorities directed the people willing to travel to UAE to reach the airport before six hours to their scheduled flights to get their rapid PCR tests for COVID-19 done.

As per details, people in large numbers have turned to Karachi airport for their rapid PCR tests for coronavirus to fly to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Due to influx, the waiting area for the passengers has been filled.