Ensuring good governance top priority: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Sunday reiterated his government’s resolve to establish good governance and to accelerate development activities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He stated this while talking to the deputy speaker, legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhary Anwar-ul-Haq and members of AJK Assembly, Mir Akbar Khan and Ali Shan Soni in the federal metropolis.

The Prime Minister said funds for the development of all the constituencies of the area would be extended to redress past negligence.