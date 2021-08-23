APHC denounces use of force in Kashmir

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has denounced the persistent use of military force to suppress the people’s genuine voice for their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC Assistant General Secretary, Khwaja Firdous Wani in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that nearly one million Indian occupation forces were patrolling the roads and streets of Kashmir had utterly failed to block the legitimate resistance movement for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as guaranteed by the United Nations resolutions. The APHC leader, expressing deep concern over the custodial killings across the territory perpetrated by the Indian forces, said that the overwhelming public support to the resistance movement despite the deprivation of their fundamental rights had frustrated one million Indian forces on the ground level.

He urged the United Nations to take serious cognizance of the deteriorating human rights situation and widespread innocent killings at the hands of Indian forces in the length and breadth of the occupied territory and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions.