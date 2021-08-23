New James Bond movie release to go ahead in Sept

The new James Bond movie No Time To Die has set a world premiere date for late September, despite speculation in the entertainment industry that the film’s release might be delayed for a fourth time because of the coronavirus epidemic.

A posting on the official @007 Bond Twitter account said the red carpet world premiere for the Universal Pictures and MGM film would take place in London on Sept. 28, ahead of the planned Sept. 30 release date in UK movie theatres.

It is due to be released in the United States on Oct. 8.

The date for No Time to Die has been moved three times from its original April 2020 slot since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 as movie theatres around the world closed their doors and restrictions were placed on audience capacity.

James Bond movies are among the most valuable film franchises in Hollywood, with 2015’s Spectre raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while Skyfall in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.