Bitcoin jumps to $49,102 in mixed crypto market

The cryptocurrency market remained mixed on Sunday, with the market capitalisation decreasing by 0.1 percent to $2.18 trillion as of 1205 hours GMT.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, reached $49,102 after gaining 1.08 percent. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $922.5 billion.

However, ethereum (ETH) price slipped by 0.1 percent to reach $3,252. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $380.8 billion. On the other hand, XRP gained 1.08 percent to reach $1.25. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $124.6 billion after this increase.

Similarly, the price of Cardano (ADA) reached $2.62 with 7.43 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $84.7 billion after this increase.

However, Dogecoin (Doge) price went down by 0.16 percent to reach $0.319. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge has reached $41.7 billion. Meanwhile, around 85,000 merchants in Switzerland are now able to provide customers with an option to pay in cryptocurrency thanks to a collaboration between Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline. The two companies have officially launched the new service following a pilot programme.

Zug-based crypto-financial services provider Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline, a European payments company, have announced the launch of an integrated service allowing companies in Switzerland to accept major cryptocurrencies. More than 85,000 merchants in the Worldline network have been enabled to employ the “omni-channel crypto payment solution.”

Swiss merchants using Worldline’s point-of-sale and e-commerce payment services can offer their clients the option to pay with bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), alongside traditional payment methods. They are protected from exposure to market volatility as the cryptocurrency is converted into Swiss francs immediately after payments are confirmed.

The two firms further explained that the platform allows prices displayed in CHF to be quoted in BTC or ETH as soon as any of the coin options are selected. The customer can then pay with cryptocurrency while the merchant will receive instant confirmation of the transaction.