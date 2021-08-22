Dar Academy boys figure in all eight teams at MP Azadi Cup Hockey

LAHORE: For last many years, Lahore based Dar Hockey Academy, which recruits players from all over the country, has been an extra ordinary reservoir of talent for Pakistans national teams as well as the domestic sides.’Still, the massive presence of the academy boys at the recently concluded Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament in Rawalpindi surprised many. Pakistan`s eight top-ranked teams competed at the MP Azadi Cup. And all the eight teams had Dar Academy players in their ranks. National Bank of Pakistan (winners) Amir Ali, Pakistan WAPDA (runners-up), Waqar Younas, Ali Aziz & Ajmal Butt, Pakistan Navy (semifinalists) Asad Aziz & Zulqarnain, Pakistan Air Force (semifinalist) Gulsher Khan, Mari Petroleum Corporation Limited Awais Arshad, Murtaza Yaqoob, Asif Hanif, Aqeel Ahmad, Abdul Rehman, Mohsin & Waseem Akram. Pakistan Army: Anwar Nari & M Abbas, SSGC: M Adnan & Adeel Latif and Punjab: Bilal Aslam & Hassan Cheema.













