Arsalan moves into limelight in 21st Sindh Amateur Golf

KARACHI: Arsalan Shikoh Khan became leader after completion of the second round of the three rounds 21st Sindh Amateur Golf Championship at the remarkable Karachi Golf Club Golf Course here on Saturday. The second round yesterday turned out to be a reasonably enterprising one for Arsalan as he eclipsed the overnight leader Hamza Shikoh through more skillful golfing. By virtue of this effort and endeavour in the second round, Arsalan, who is in a pitiless hunt for the amateur title, managed an adept score of gross 73 and that added to his first round’s 75 and gave him an aggregate of 149 and a position on top of the leaderboard. Hamza Shikoh grabbed the second slot on the leaderboard. It can be said that while Hamza was the lustrous one after the first round, the luminous one at the end of second round was Arsalan. And as the contest moves into the final phase on Sunday (today), Arsalan is placed at a two rounds aggregate of 149 while Hamza is at an aggregate of 150 ,one stroke behind the leader.

A few more who are pursuing the championship with unabated resolve and single-mindedness are players like Yashal Shah, Abdullah Adil, Omar Khalid, the current national amateur golf champion of Pakistan, and Saim Shazli. Their standings in terms of their score wise performances: Yashal Shah at 153, Abdullah Adil, Omar Khalid at 154 and Saim Shazli at 155. Incidentally, Omar Khalid who looked subdued after a poor gross 83 in the first round, dazzled his adversaries with a brilliant score of gross 71 in the second and joined the top fivey. The above is the position of the leaderboard for competitors with a handicap in the range 0-6. In the race for honours in the women’s section the top one in the handicap category 0-18 is Aania Farooq. Her gross score was 76. Placed second was Daniah Syed at score of gross 79. Abiha Anam Syed of AGC was at 87.