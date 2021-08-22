Kongo submits Sergei in wild comeback

SIOUX FALLS: Wrestling victory from the jaws of defeat, veteran heavyweight CheickKongo pulled out a dramatic submission victory over Sergei Kharitonov that likely keeps his Bellator MMA title hopes alive at Sioux Falls, South Dakota here Friday. Kongo (31-11-21, 1 NC), who was floored and badly hurt to end Round 1, turned the tables in the next round to wobble a tiring Kharitonov before taking him down and securing a tap out via rear-naked choke with just a second to go in Round 2 of Bellator 265. An exhausted Kongo needed an extended period of time to stand up on his own power following the victory, which served as the main event of the card from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The 46-year-old Kongo improved to 16-3 under the Bellator banner since making his promotional debut in 2013. The victory improved Kongo’s hopes of attaining his long-held goal of capturing the Bellator heavyweight title. Kongo secured a title shot in 2019 following an eight-fight win streak, but his Bellator 226 bout against Ryan Bader ended in a no contest following an accidental eye poke.













