Rahm grabs one-stroke lead at PGA Northern Trust

NEW YORK: Top-ranked Jon Rahm, the reigning US Open champion, fired a bogey-free four-under par 67 to grab a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the US PGA Northern Trust tournament.The 26-year-old Spaniard stood on 12-under par 130 without a bogey through 36 holes at Liberty National in suburban New York at the first FedEx Cup playoff event.It’s the first time in 110 starts in Rahm’s US PGA career that he has started 36 holes without a bogey. American Tony Finau was second on 131 after a 64 Friday with fifth-ranked Justin Thomas, Olympic champion XanderSchauffele and fellow American Keith Mitchell sharing third on 132.

Schauffele and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth each had six birdies, two eagles and a bogey to shoot 62s. Spieth, who shared 10th with Brooks Koepka on 134, holed an 81-yard shot from the fairway at the par-4 fifth.Rahm, who captured his first major title in June at Torrey Pines, said he was most pleased about keeping his composure, notably in the wake of poor wedge shots on approaches at the third and 16th holes.Rahm began off the 10th tee and dropped his approach to seven feet at the par-5 13th before sinking a birdie putt, then added a clutch 24-foot putt to save par at the par-4 16th.After making a 10-foot par putt at the third, Rahm birdied three of the next four holes, his longest putt from just outside five feet at the par-3 fourth.

The event is the first of three FedEx Cup playoff tournaments to crown a season points champion, with fields reduced to 70 next week and 30 for the Tour Championship at Atlanta in two weeks.Defending tournament and playoff champion Dustin Johnson, last year’s Masters winner, shot 72 to stand on 142, one over the cut line. But he remains in the top 20 in season points and assured of playing next week’s BMW Championship in Baltimore.Those missing the cut and outside the top 70 in points include Australian Adam Scott, Scotsmen Martin Laird and Russell Knox and England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.