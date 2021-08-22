Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I’m a 33-year-old girl. I’m in a lot of pain post my breakup with a guy I dated for almost five years. I was really attached to him and was deeply in love. It’s been a little over a year since we broke up. The pain has lessened to an extent but still there. It’s just that since we were together for so long, I keep running into mutuals and tempted to ask about his whereabouts but I control myself. Just last night, I met a mutual, who randomly mentioned how my ex had quit his job and was now working elsewhere. I wanted to ask where but stopped. Is it okay if I do? I don’t want him to know I’m enquiring about him that’s why I stop myself. He dumped me after five years of togetherness because he was a commitment-phobe. He never reached out once after dumping me and now it’s been more than a year. Do you think he’ll ever realise how he wronged me and reach out one day? I’m not asking this because I’m still waiting for him, it’s just a thought.

Regards,

In Pain Mathira’s Advice:

In short, you should stop dwelling over the past. If you keep on thinking about him, you will never heal. He wronged you. You were right to stand up for yourself as your future was on the line. Please don’t question yourself or regret standing up for your right. What he’s doing or what he’s feeling, only Allah knows. Let your case rest in the court of Allah. Holding this burden is exhausting, so let it go. You’ll go through many phases, hollowness being one of them but trust me, this hollowness will heal on itself after some time. So you need to let yourself heal in a proper manner and move on with your life. Learn one thing from this that always follow your gut feeling. Whatever you feel being in a relationship is your sixth sense working. Sometimes, the universe shows us little red flags. We tend to ignore all this hence landing ourselves into big trouble. So good luck. Whatever happened has happened. Always remember that when someone leaves you, it’s never your loss. It’s their loss. They lost a good person, you should always have that in mind. You were a good friend and a good partner to him.

Rose’s Advice:

People like him do realise but by then it’s already too late. Commitment-phobes like him follow this pattern of not being consistent, be it their job, relationship or abode. They can’t commit to anything. Not even to a gym or a hobby. I know breakups can be hard especially if you’ve given your 100 percent. You feel used and foolish. Being really serious about someone in a relationship and then breaking up, let me tell you, the getting over isn’t going to happen in a month or two months. Eventually time does heal but you need to stop checking for his whereabouts or enquiring about him. As far as having a lot of mutual friends is concerned, so yes, it’s inevitable as you guys were together for five years. You shouldn’t avoid the mutual friends just because you both are no longer together. I’m getting this feeling that you’re still not over the guy that’s why you’re still curious about him. If you seriously want to get over him, then you need to stop this curiosity about him. Please, let it go. I know it’s tough and no one can understand your pain like you do but please, you need to be at peace and at ease so let his thoughts go.

