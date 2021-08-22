Is fear holding you back? Here’s what motivational speaker Muneeb Mushtaq thinks

If you have ever been afraid of failing, it might be the time to get over it.

It is one of the biggest fears we face as individuals, and it is the constant doubt of “What if I fail?” that prevents us from achieving our goals or embarking on a new journey. Has your biggest fear ever held you back from doing something that you wanted to do before? The fear of failure holds you back from taking action and control of your life, and there are not many who can learn how to conquer it and are able to achieve their goals.

Even if there is a chance that you would fail, at least you should try giving it your all and be open to learning from a new experience.

At least, that is what the Canadian Pakistani CEO and motivational speaker Muneeb Mushtaq thought as he embarked on his journey. Muneeb – like many of us was also on the brink of making a life-altering decision when he decided to embark on a new journey and tread new waters instead of continuing to do what he was already doing. With a good job and good income, he was at a crossroads when he was making this decision. Whether starting something new would be worth the risk, and what could this risk change in his life – there was a lot at stake, but what helped him take a leap of faith and stand where he stands right now was changing his mindset.

If you are also on the brink of making a decision that has the power to change your life – here are some tips that the CEO himself has for you to help you work on your mindset and take the first step towards success. Muneeb Mushtaq suggests that you should:

1. Instead of worrying about the fact that you might fail, be excited about your new adventure! Not everybody gets the chance to be able to embark on a new adventure so be excited for the experience regardless of whether it’s good or bad.

2. Remember that even if you do fail, the experience you would have gained along the way is invaluable. There is no way you would have been able to learn the things you did unless you decided to take this risk, these experiences will add so much value to your life and these experiences themselves will make you feel like it was worth taking the risk regardless of the outcome.

3. Failure is the opportunity to begin again, only this time more wisely. The worst-case scenario would be that you may fail but due to the knowledge or experience you gained along the way, there is a much higher chance of you becoming successful the next time around which is why it’s so worth taking the risk!

This is how Muneeb Mushtaq has managed to run his businesses so successfully and is now at a place to pass this on to everyone. He knew that it would be exciting to start a new adventure even if there was a chance of failure, and how much value it would add to his life. It is not important to think about the end goal or how successful he would be, but to focus on the experience and things he would learn on this journey.

If Muneeb Mushtaq wouldn’t have taken the risk years ago then he would not be where he is right now which is exactly why it’s your turn to take the risk! If he can do it, so can you.