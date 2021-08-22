Pakistan hopeful about an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday discussed situation in Afghanistan with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

Both the leaders exchanged views on the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan on phone call. During the telephonic conversation, FM Qureshi underscored that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role in promoting sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan. He also expressed the hope that Afghan parties would work for an inclusive political settlement. He stressed on the importance of ensuring the safety, security and protection of the rights of Afghan people. “The success of negotiations in Kabul would not only benefit Afghanistan but also the region,” he added.

The minister emphasized that it was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan including by supporting the country’s economy, reconstruction, rehabilitation and humanitarian needs. “It was also important for the Muslim Ummah to show its traditional solidarity with the Afghan people in their quest for a peaceful, united, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.”

Noting the significance of efforts towards establishing an inclusive government, Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned about spoilers within and outside Afghanistan who wanted to take advantage of the situation in the country. He highlighted the role played by Pakistan in facilitating the evacuation and relocation of personnel of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that the talks in Kabul would succeed, leading to an inclusive and participatory government that would bring lasting peace, progress and prosperity to Afghanistan.

The OIC secretary general apprised FM Qureshi of the extra-ordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Meeting that has been convened in Jeddah at the level of Ambassadors/Permanent Representatives on August 22 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday called Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu wherein they exchanged views on bilateral relations and reviewed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, Qureshi underlined the importance of an inclusive political solution as the best way forward. He added that Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) had underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would work together to achieve inclusive political settlement. He added that the current situation in Afghanistan required sustained international engagement to ensure stability and long-term economic development.

Qureshi also apprised his Turkish counterpart of Pakistan’s facilitative role in evacuation of personnel of embassies, international organizations, media entities and others. He stated that the recent visit of President Dr. Arif Alvi to Turkey for the launching ceremony of MILGEM Naval Ship further strengthened bilateral cooperation.

The two foreign ministers also recalled the recent telephone conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about developments in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Cavusoglu appreciated Pakistan’s role in the current situation and thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for facilitating Turkey’s evacuation efforts. The two foreign ministers agreed to coordinate closely on the situation in Afghanistan.