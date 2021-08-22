NCOC allows Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday, in view of the upcoming death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the month of September, allowed vaccinated Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur under strict Covid-19 protocols.

The NCOC meeting discussed the movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims through Kartarpur corridor.

The forum was briefed that during the outbreak of the pandemic, India remained on the list of Category C countries from May 22 to 12 August 2021, where necessary movement was allowed through special permission, including Sikh pilgrims. The forum decided in this regard that it would be ensured that only fully vaccinated persons (who have vaccination certificate) would be allowed to enter Pakistan.

The forum announced that a negative PCR test (maximum 72 hours old) should be taken before traveling to Pakistan. “No one will be allowed to come to Pakistan in case of rapid antigen test (RAT) positive results,” it said.

The forum underscored that as per the enforced non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) a maximum of 300 persons would be allowed to participate in outdoor activities.