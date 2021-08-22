Fawad rules out change in PMDA draft on workers’ rights, fake news

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the government was ready to make amendments in Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) draft law, except the clauses about the right of media workers to approach media tribunals to enforce the agreement with their respective organizations and impose penalties on fake news. In a tweet, the minister said it was the duty of the incumbent government to give the poor media workers the right to legal redressal. He questioned how fake news could be considered a right of media moguls. The minister said that in the current media model of Pakistan, the rights of common man, poor media workers and public interests were not protected. He said it was possible only in Pakistan to consider blackmailing as one’s right.













