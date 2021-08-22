Buzdar orders arrest of people involved in women harassment

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of videos of women’s harassment going viral on social media, has sought a report from IG Punjab Police.

The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and termed these assaulting incidents unbearable. Usman Buzdar also directed to bring such elements to the book besides taking immediate steps on solid grounds to prevent such incidents in future. He also directed to take effective security measures to safeguard women at rushy places or in public gatherings. The presence of police personnel should also be ensured, he added. Usman Buzdar further stated that such elements deserve stern punishment. Women are a respectable segment of society and the government will ensure their protection at any cost. Justice will be ensured he added.

Meanwhile, Team members of the Special Monitoring Unit led by Fazeel Asif called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office. Fazeel Asif presented third-year performance report of the government to Chief Minister. The report carries an overview of the performance of provincial departments and institutes. The Chief Minister lauded the performance of the Special Monitoring Unit in compiling the report. Fazeel Asif briefed the Chief Minister about the performance of departments and their issues. The Chief Minister gave instructions to the Special Monitoring Unit team about their future targets and reforms. Usman Buzdar asserted that the performance of public departments would be reviewed on regular basis. He said that accurate statistics are of utmost necessary to evaluate the performance of government departments adding that a foolproof mechanism will be devised to gauge the performance of all the departments. He further stated that the unit will have to focus on monitoring in order to evaluate the performance of government departments. Officers and personnel of outstanding performance in government departments will be encouraged, said Usman Buzdar. Those who show laxity in public service and welfare will not be tolerated. Those who met the Chief Minister included Alia Hasnain, Zunish Rashid, Hamza Tariq, Ahsan Sohail, Hamza Afsar Khan, Tanvir ul Zaman, Khadija Faisal, Ali Sial, Rao Aniq Younis, Muhammad Faisal Hanif and Ali Bodla.

On the notice of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the police, while taking prompt action, have arrested the accused Shoaib involved in raping a 9-year-old girl within the precinct of Daira Din Panah police station in Kot Addu. 26 years old Shoaib has confessed his crime before police. The Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has said that the accused will not escape severe punishment and justice will be ensured to the affected family at any cost as such beasts do not deserve any concessions. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a man namely Tanveer Ahmed in an acid attack in the precinct of Nishatabad police station Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad. The Chief Minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest. Usman Buzdar further directed that justice will be provided to the heirs of the deceased.

MPA from PP-170 Lahore Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM’s Office and thanked him for providing funds for the development of the area adding that the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has launched unprecedented projects for the progress and development of Lahore city. He said that the completion of these projects will provide immense facilities to the Lahorites.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that development projects are being devised with the suggestions, proposals and consultation of elected representatives. Usman Buzdar said that unplanned and self-projected projects were started in some cities.