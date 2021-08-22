Pakistan government helping evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry said on Saturday the incumbent government had saved the country from bankruptcy and this credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his far-sighted vision. Addressing a press conference along with Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, he said that Pakistan was facilitating for evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan and the Prime Minister Imran Khan had been stressing for non-interference in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan had to suffer a lot due to chaos in the region. Ejaz Chaudhry appreciated the incumbent government for taking bold and judicious decisions to control coronavirus pandemic. He said the Punjab government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had collected a record revenue in last three years. Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh while criticizing the Sindh government said that PPP had committed corruption of money which it got under the 18th amendment.













