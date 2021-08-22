CDA cracks down on land mafia, encroachments

On the directions of management of Capital Development Authority, Enforcement Department, with the help of district administration and Islamabad Police has launched several operations against illegal encroachments and constructions in different areas of Islamabad.

According to details, the operations were launched from Saidpur area of Islamabad where an illegal room, 3 four walls and a gate were demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

Furthermore, while taking action in Ameer Market in Sector I-10/4 of Islamabad, a plaza whose basement was illegally accessed through a sidewalk with illegal gates, the illegal parts of which were demolished by the Enforcement Department using heavy machinery

In addition, the owners of the plaza under construction at Zia Masjid in Shakrial area of Islamabad, who were constructing on government land beyond their limits, were also demolished and construction materials were seized.

Later, three new under-construction DPCs were demolished on the hilly area of Chajal in Bari Imam area on the outskirts of Islamabad.

In addition, an illegal plaza was demolished at Sarai Mado in Sang Jani area of Islamabad, some part of building was on government land, which was demolished by the Capital Development Authority with the help of heavy machinery, where locals resumed construction of the plaza, On public complaints, the enforcement department immediately mobilized and stopped the construction work and seized all the construction materials.