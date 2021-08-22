Two million doses of Sinovac flown in from China

Two million more doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine reached Pakistan on Saturday, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). “Another consignment of 2 Million doses of #SinoVac Vaccine arrived in Pakistan on 21 Aug 21,” a spokesperson for the NDMA tweeted Sources told a private news channel that the vaccine arrived in Islamabad on board a Pakistan International Airport (PIA) flight and has been shifted to an EPI warehouse in the capital. They said two million more doses of the Chinese vaccine are expected to reach Islamabad tomorrow (Sunday). While the health authorities aim to procure as many as 30 million doses of different vaccines this month, 20 million of them have already been flown in.













