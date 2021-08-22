Opp asked to sit with govt on EVM issue

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Saturday asked opposition parties to set aside their political differences, sit with the government for development of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to ensure transparency in general elections.

“The use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) is the only way to reclaiming the credibility of any elections”, he said while talking to a private news channel.

“We promised with overseas Pakistanis to provide them the right to vote, he said, adding, “we are fully confident that PTI government would win general elections 2023 with thumping majority where overseas Pakistanis would be part of this election process.” Replying to a question, he said it is first time in history that a PM took bold decisions and caught strong sugar cartels in grip of accountability.