Bank Alfalah and Indus Motor Company sign MoU

Bank Alfalah, Pakistan’s premier financial institution providing both Sharia compliant and conventional banking services, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) for a joint launch of a portal Toyota Smart Finance (TSF) to promote Toyota products through the former’s Auto Financing services.

In line with the commitment to facilitate customers in every possible way and taking a step further to digitalize the financing process “Toyota Smart Finance” has been launched to the mutual customer base of both entities. Toyota Smart finance is not only a one stop online financing solution for customers but also empowers dealerships to initiate credit process from the floor by electronically engaging with either Bank Alfalah Islamic or Conventional. The strategic partnership will cater to evolving financial needs of mutual customers by delivering innovative solutions with value-added benefits. The combined expertise of the companies will help save time, reduce hassle, and create a seamless purchase & financing experience for customers.

Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) is a joint venture between House of Habib of Pakistan, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) of Japan. Incorporated in 1989, the Company manufactures and markets Toyota brand vehicles in Pakistan.

Dr Muhammad Imran, Group Head, Bank Alfalah Islamic Banking Division said “The alliance between both the parties will boost a healthy competition in the market. Through this partnership, we will be providing an attractive Shariah compliant financing package for Toyota variants. We also appreciate the efforts of IMC team towards developing portal, which will ease the journey of the customers.”