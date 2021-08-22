Taliban and TTP

The new Afghan government’s relationship with much of the world is going to develop rather slowly it seems, but it won’t be long before it becomes crystal clear how things are going to proceed between Islamabad and Kabul. That is because the former has decided to approach the latter with a request for action against TTP (Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan) militants that have been living on the Afghan side of the border, from where thy still plan and carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Reports that one of the first steps that the Taliban have taken since waltzing back into Kabul, even though a formal government hasn’t yet been formed, is freeing a select group of prisoners including some of the TTP top brass, seem to have triggered this request. There have also been some uncomfortable though unconfirmed reports that Pakistani authorities did bring this up with the Taliban during their negotiations just before they stormed Kabul but were told to hold negotiations with the militants instead of asking others to take action against them.

No doubt such a turn of events would not be to Pakistan’s liking. TTP-led violence led to more than 70,000 innocent lives being lost in Pakistan and there is no way that the Pakistani state is going to use any language with them other than that of decisive force. Besides, the Taliban have already promised that they would not allow their soil to be used for any sort of activities against any other state; and there is already plenty of evidence to suggest that TTP has gone active once again since a security vacuum developed across the western border.

That these are very sensitive times for the Afghan state is very obvious. And to give the Taliban credit that is due, they have so far surprised the international community by promising to tone down their usually hardline approach when they begin properly running the country. And its relations with Pakistan are going to be of paramount importance for both countries.

This, then, will be the litmus test. If the Taliban agree with Pakistan and corner TTP militants, we will get off to a fine start. Otherwise there are going to be some problems because quite clearly the TTP seems to thrive on the kind of uncertainty that is prevalent right now. The Taliban’s first press conference made for very nice optics as they appeared a militia that had learnt its lessons well. They have promised to adopt a reconciliatory posture; promising to uphold human rights and be more accommodating of minorities, women, as well as the political opposition.

This is a very good sign but the optics now need to translate into concrete policy actions, which is what will make all the difference. They know and understand our concerns about TTP very well. In fact, for quite a long time they were also battling TTP forces on the ground in Afghanistan in the Kunar and Nooristan regions because of TTP’s proximity with the former Afghan intelligence agency NDS (National Directorate of Security). Now it’s time for decisive action. *