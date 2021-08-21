Pakistan’s economy heading in right direction: finance minister

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday said that the economy of the country was heading in the right direction. In a meeting with Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail at the Governor House, the minister said the international organisations were acknowledging Pakistan’s economic development, according to a news release. He said increasing the exports of the country was the top priority of the government. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on the occasion said initiatives of the finance ministry for protection of small and large scale businesses during the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 and Roshan Digital Accounts for overseas Pakistanis were commendable. He said the rise in foreign exchange rates was an expression of confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the government’s economic policies. Imran Ismail said ease of doing business and providing facilities to investors were among the priorities of the federal government. The meeting also discussed in detail the overall economic situation of the country. Member National Assembly Aftab Hussain Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.













