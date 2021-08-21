Enterprises play vital role in economic development of countries: Khusro

Federal Minister on Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday said that enterprises played a vital role in economic development of every country and also served as one of the major drivers of economic change. He noted that Small Medium Enterprises (SME) growth would generate employment, alleviate poverty, thus fostering development and achieving growth trajectory through positive spillovers on the other sections of the economy, said a press release issued here. Secretary Industries and Production, along with senior officials of Ministry and SMEDA attended the meeting. The meeting deliberated upon all aspects of new SME policy pertaining to SME promotion and development in the country. The minister was instructed to outline a draft of a new SME policy to improve regulatory environment, taxation, SME portal development in tandem with access to finance, skills and human resource, infrastructure development, entrepreneurship, innovation and incubation, business development services and local and international market opportunities for SMEs. He also directed to hold consultation meetings with stakeholders to fast track the process of new SME policy.













