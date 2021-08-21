Visit of New Zealand security official has nothing to do with Afghanistan, says PCB

LAHORE: Dispelling the impression that the visit of Reg Dickason – a long-time independent security consultant for New Zealand Cricket (NZC) – to Pakistan next week was related to the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said that Dickason was “always scheduled” to visit the country as part of NZC’s tour protocols. During his visit, Dickason would inspect the stadia in Rawalpindi and Lahore and report back to New Zealand Cricket, the spokesperson said. “The PCB remains confident the tour will take place and is already working hard to make it a success,” the spokesperson affirmed. “Dickason’s tour was always scheduled in late August, following his visit to Bangladesh, and is not related to the latest developments in Afghanistan,” he further said. The PCB spokesperson’s comments came after some local and international media outlets reported that New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan – the first in 18 years – was uncertain amid the situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul earlier this week and declared that the war was over. Dickason is also a security consultant for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and will submit a report to them as well, the PCB spokesperson said. England’s men and women teams are due to tour Pakistan in October. New Zealand agreed to undertake the tour of Pakistan, with three one-day internationals and five T20s scheduled for Rawalpindi and Lahore from September 17 to October 3. The unrest in Kabul is taking place 400km from Rawalpindi, where New Zealand are scheduled to play Pakistan in their opening match. However, some players have reportedly expressed their concerns over security in Pakistan after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan.













