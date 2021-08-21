Given any situation, women have that power to fight: Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty has lauded the women of India for their strength to fight against all odds, even in the absence of their husbands.

The Bollywood actor made the remark on the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Shilpa recently returned to the show as one of the judges after keeping a low profile post the arrest of her husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra in the porn apps case.

The social media handles of Sony TV shared a promo clip from the upcoming episode of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4,’ where an act recreating the valour of Queen of Jhansi leaves Shilpa Shetty emotional.

Giving a shoutout to the freedom fighter and the women of India, Shilpa says, ‘Whenever I hear about the Queen of Jhansi, the face of society comes in front of my eyes. Even today, a woman needs to fight for her rights, her respect and her children, if her husband leaves’

Giving a shout out to the freedom fighter and the women of India, Shilpa will say, “Whenever I hear about the Queen of Jhansi, the face of society comes in front of my eyes. Even today, a woman needs to fight for her rights, her respect and her children, if her husband leaves. This story gives us women the power to fight and not give up. She fought with all her strength, and what a battle! Jhansi Ki Rani was really a super woman. This was reality. It is our history. It makes me very proud that we come from a country with such fearless women. Given any situation, we women have that power to fight. I bow to all those women who fight for their rights.”

Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting comeback with Hungama 2 recently, went on a three week break when husband Raj Kundra got embroiled in the legal case.

A source from the show told indianexpress.com that the team had always been keen to get Shilpa back, but she wanted to take her own time. “The makers had been in constant touch with her, and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional in the morning,” the source added.