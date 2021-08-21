Asim Iftikhar replaces Zahid Chaudhri as FO spokesperson

Pakistan’s former ambassador to Thailand Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has replaced Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was announced on Friday in a statement issued by the Foreign Office. According to the statement, Asim Iftikhar held senior positions in Pakistan and in the country’s foreign missions prior to his appointment as spokesperson. According to the details available at the Foreign Office’s portal, Asim served at various positions including Director General (United Nations) from July 2014 to June 2017, Director (Security Council & Human Rights), United Nations Division, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and other positions. On the other hand, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, who was appointed as the FO on August 05, has been posted as the high commissioner to Australia and will leave soon to take up his post in the country, the FO statement further said.













