Court grants bail to accused in statue vandalisation case

A magisterial court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to the individual who allegedly vandalised the statue of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Lahore Fort. The accused, Rizwan, was presented before the court. During the proceedings, the investigation officer of the case told the court he had no objection against him being sent on judicial remand. Meanwhile, counsel of the accused informed the court that the police have completed their investigation and have recovered a hammer from the possession of the accused. He further implored the court that the sections under which the FIR was registered are bailable and requested the court to grant bail to the accused. The judge of the magisterial court then granted bail to the accused. The accused was arrested on Tuesday and is an activist of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.













