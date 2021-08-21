Elderly citizens are an asset to society: Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the elderly citizens are an asset to society. In his message, the CM observed that those who value the elders do not face defeat in their life and serving the elderly people is a beautiful part of the eastern traditions. It is sanguine that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has also directed to give respect and honour to the elderly people, he added.

One can feel satisfaction while sitting with elders and the people should benefit from the rich experiences and vision of the senior citizens for moving forward in their lives; he added and pointed out that ‘Bahimat Program’ has been started by the PTI-led government to protect the rights of the elderly people.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s head office on the 10th of Muharram to review security arrangements for mourners’ processions in the city. He also visited the ‘Pukaar 15’ control room to inspect its response mechanism.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that IT-based arrangements have been made to frustrate the nefarious designs of the anti-state forces. It is satisfying that police and other law enforcement agencies have jointly made fool-proof arrangements, he added.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, IG Police, ACS (Home), MD & COO PSCA, commissioner and CCPO Lahore and others were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the home department’s central control room at the civil secretariat to inspect the province-wise security arrangements on the 10th of Muharram.

On this occasion, the CM said Muharram processions and majalis have been geotagged and army and rangers have been called in to assist in security arrangements. Meanwhile, the ministers are assigned duties to monitor law and order arrangements in different districts, he added.

ACS (Home) summarised that the central control room is linked with divisional and district control rooms. Law Minister Raja Basharat, IG Police, commissioner Lahore, special secretary (home) and others were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office on 10th of Muharram to review progress made on the tragic incident that occurred at Minar-e-Pakistan.

A committee was constituted undersecretary housing to determine the role of PHA. This committee will ascertain the responsibilities and alleged negligence of PHA officials. An inquiry committee constituted under additional IG police/MD PSCA Sardar Ali Khan will identify the negligence and responsibilities of security staff.

The CM declared that this test case will be brought to the logical end without any delay and the affected woman will be provided justice while fulfilling requirements. The accused persons deserve no tolerance; he continued and directed to proceed with investigations scientifically to apprehend the offenders.

IG Police presented the initial report adding that identification of culprits is in progress in collaboration with NADRA and some of the accused have already been held. Law Minister Raja Basharat, ACS (Homs), MD & COO PSCA Principal Secretary to CM, commissioner and CCPO Lahore, and others were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police about a tragic incident that occurred in Bahawalnagar and directed legal action against the accused. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved families of two persons who lost their lives and directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that the Punjab government will provide one million each to the heirs of deceased persons who lost their lives in the Bahawalnagar blast adding that seriously injured persons will get Rs.5 lakh each. Similarly Rs.1 lakh will be given to each of the 11 injured persons, he added. This incident is being probed by the government and the culprits will not escape from punishment, he maintained. Meanwhile, 18 injured persons have been discharged from the hospital after medical aid.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar continuously monitored security arrangements across Punjab during Ashura Muharram. He remained in contact with the concerned officials and issued directions to IG Police, ACS (Home) and others.