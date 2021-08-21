Ombudsman directs FGEHA to accommodate all left-over employees

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to accommodate all left over employees in the balloting of second phase.

He was chairing a progress review meeting on all the projects of FGEHA here in the Ombudsman Secretariat, on Friday. He also directed that housing policy, plans and other information should be placed on the website of the authority and update it regularly, so that members may aware on all actions of the authority. He also directed that all projects which have crossed its completion date should be completed on top priority basis. He emphasized that whole process of allotment of plots should meet the highest standard of transparency.

The Director General FGEHA while giving briefing on the ongoing housing projects informed that during recent balloting for allotments of plots in sector F-14/15, quite a few eligible members of Cat-I & Cat-II could not be accommodated due to shortage of plots.