PMG, health services ink MoU to boost cooperation

The Post-Master General (PMG) Punjab and Director General Health Services Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for transmission of mails, samples, medicines and testing kits of the DG Health Services.

Deputy Postmaster General Operations Shahid Javed Malik, on behalf of the Pakistan Post, whereas Sohail Arshad Rana, Director Headquarters Health Services Punjab, signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the office of the PMG Punjab. Officers from Post and Health department were present at the ceremony.

According to the MoU, Pakistan Post would not only transmit mail and correspondence of the DG Health Services but would also provide specialized transmission services for the blood and sputum samples, medicines and testing kits of Punjab Aids Control Programme and TB Control Programme.

Postmaster General Punjab Khwaja Imran Raza said that Pakistan Post was committed to providing quality services at affordable rates.

He said that due to the wide network of Pakistan Post, the department was in a better position than its competitors to provide transmission services for various projects under the umbrella of Director General Health Services and “today we have signed three different agreements which was a testimony to their confidence in the Pakistan Post and our services”.

DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir expressed his satisfaction with the services of Pakistan Post and told the media representative that Pakistan Post had already been transmitting temperature-controlled boxes of Hepatitis Control Programme which was a success story in itself and today signing of three more agreements with Pakistan Post was a manifestation of our confidence and trust on the services of Pakistan Post.