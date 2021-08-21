Public’s support is with PTI govt, says Sarwar

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor House in Lahore on Friday and discussed political and administrative matters during the meeting.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of Haleem Adil Sheikh for raising voice for solving the problems of people of Sindh at various forums including Sindh Assembly.

Talking on the occasion, the governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to transform Pakistan into a true welfare state. He said that the government is stable and the opposition’s wish for mid-term elections will never be fulfilled, adding that the public’s support is with the government’s narrative not with the opposition.

He said that for the very first time, the government is taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the country. Governor said that under the umbrella of Ehsaas “Koi bhooka na soye” is a historic initiative of the government.

He further said that the provision of basic facilities including health and education to the people is the top most priority of the government for which all resources are being utilized, adding that the credit for getting the country out of the economic crisis also goes to the current government.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the political story of the opposition is over. He said, “We are exposing the PPP’s corruption, loot and plunder in Sindh.” He added that the solution to the problems of the people of Sindh is the top priority of the federal government.