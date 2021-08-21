‘Plant more trees for better tomorrow’

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday urged the nation to plant more saplings for a better tomorrow and take care of those plants, which were planted in earlier tree plantation drives.

“We must protect the environment. This country is ours. If we want to protect the country from the adverse impacts of climate changes, we must promote greenery in this green Pakistan campaign”, he said this in talks with a private news channel. “It is not enough to plant saplings only. We must take care of those trees, which were already planted,” he said. Talking about Gujranwala tree plantation drive, he said Gujranwala school students and teachers made a world record by planting 52,040 trees in 40 seconds under PM Khan’s Clean Green Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme.