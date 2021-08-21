Retailer merchants’ body conveys concerns to secretary

A delegation of the Central Anjuman-e-Tajiran (kariana merchant retailers) called on Secretary Industry Punjab Dr Wasif Khurshid. Apart from Ghafoor, Director General Punjab Rana Abdul Shakoor and Director Price Control Committee Punjab Naveed Ashraf were also present. On this occasion, the delegation conveyed their concerns to the Secretary of Industry and Directors. On this occasion, the delegation conveyed their concerns to the Secretary of Industry and Directors. Mian Afaq Ansari said that under the 1977 Act, the grocery merchant is being harassed without any reason and fines are being given which is a total injustice. Although section 3 of the act requires corporation producers and wholesalers to be checked and their systems need to be repaired, the entire flu is directed only at grocery retailers. On this occasion, the secretary of industry listened to the concerns of the delegation and directed the directors to convene a joint meeting.













