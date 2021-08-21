Safety of Women and Sanity of the Society

Violence against women, girls and children (VAWGC) is globally prevalent. At times, overtly or covertly, it is politically orchestrated and endorsed in the name of culture, faith and national interest. This violence is committed in different forms at family, community and state levels. According to the data sources from organization such as UN, this global pandemic of VAW affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime. Thirty-five percent of women worldwide have endured either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence. Vulnerability wise, all those women who are displaced, migrants or refugees, and those living in conflict-affected areas, older women and women with disabilities are at higher risk of violence. They are also more likely to suffer from violence during COVID-19. In any situation, VAWGC and any individual is a serious violation of human rights and must be tackled legally, politically and socially. In an unfair world, the issue of VAWG is further complicated by the culture of victim blaming. Even in the countries that are showing remarkable progress in economy, health, education, it is not guaranteed that women, girls and minors are absolutely safe, or the victims of violence have an easy journey towards survival.

My country, Pakistan, is also facing such evil crimes but unfortunately, most cases of VAWGC go unreported because of the lack of empathy and patriarchal structures of society. The few cases that are highlighted through media especially social media, undertake moral autopsy of the victim. Many of the women journalists and activists, who raise their concerns on such issues or show solidarity with the victim, confront trolling and their own character assassination, thus making even digital spaces unsafe for themselves. Due to media influx, increased use of digital media and mobile phones, crimes against humanity acquire instant attention. Hence, it is not surprising to see a surge in reported cases of gender based abuses. Some of the most recent cases including Noor Muqaddam’s barbaric murder and assault of Ms. Ayesha, the shameful incident at Minar-e- Pakistan on 14 August 2021 by four hundred men, not only horrified most of the parents and women but also exposed rape and VAWGC apologists, misogynists and bigots that live amongst us.

Taboos on sexuality must be rejected and the knowledge of sexual and reproductive health rights must be candidly adopted through correct interpretation of religious teachings and emphasis on the need of a value system that is free of toxic masculinity.

Following a rapid review of different tweets on Twitter, Facebook posts, YouTube shows and TV discussions on this most recent issue, my existing submissions regarding VAWGC have been revalidated. These include: 1) “contributory negligence- you had it because you were there, you contributed towards violence” remains the dominant mindset; 2) Portrayal of VAWGC needs serious discussion among multilevel sakeholders and ample training of media. Mere marketing and good intentions are not enough anymore; 3) There is a dire need to gauge collective ghairat level; 4) It is imperative to accept the diagnosis of mass mental disorder namely uncontrolled urge for harassment combined with the disrespect for women as individuals; 5) Life is not all black and white. Many women from high income classes or at higher positions in offices too, are victims of abuses; 6) Women and girls of any age, any dress code any locality are not safe either from strangers and blood relatives at any place be it home, workplaces, educational institutions, buses, gyms, parks, hiking tracks, tourist spots and even graves; and 7) There are too few feminist men. Either there are “pro-women men” who like to get noticed on social media positively or anti-women who successfully stand out with their brand of mardangi/masculinity.

There is no magical wand that would change the sick mindset straightway or ensure the rule of law. However, doing nothing is not the response needed. We, as a society and state, need to start from somewhere to offer remedies to the ills that are manifesting as crimes and injustices. The impact is not only on physical but mental health of the victims and their dear ones.

Our government should be insisted for ensuring constitutional right of access to education to all, increasing budget for education, while also ensuring social security and justice. Uneducated poor people including the alleged perpetrators and accomplices in reported cases must not be managed unfairly by law. Those who have kept them illiterate and allow nurturing of that version of religion that suited to their vested interests must be called out and stopped from using masses. Special attention should be directed towards policing procedures and mindset of the justice system. It is time to dismantle structural patriarchy and reject sexism including benevolent sexism. Parents need to be schooled on parenting. Gender roles must be redefined. Taboos on sexuality must be rejected and the knowledge of sexual and reproductive health rights must be candidly adopted through correct interpretation of religious teachings and emphasis on the need of a value system that is free of toxic masculinity. Until and unless the issue of the safety for all women gets the status of a vital element of national security and due attention in powerful forums, it can neither be prevented nor prosecuted creditably.

The writer is a gender expert and author of many research reports on VAWG. She tweets @dr_rakhshinda.