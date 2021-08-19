Nation pays homage to Imam Hussain (AS) for standing up against falsehood

Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, will be marked on Thursday (today) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Imam Hussain (AS) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country where ulema and Zakireen will highlight the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) as well as various aspects of Karbala tragedy. In his message to the nation on Youm-e-Ashur, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the countrymen to pay tribute to Imam Hussain (AS) by supporting the truth and justice, besides thwarting every wicked tactic of the falsehood. He said Imam Hussain (AS) proved that one should always side with the truth and never hesitate to sacrifice his life for the cause. “Imam Hussain (AS), along with his companions, was martyred after he refused to accept the aggression of Yazid. He preferred martyrdom to bowing before the tyranny,” he added. The prime minister said Yaum-e-Ashur had been a day of significance even before advent of Islam but its importance increased manifold owing to the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). He said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) was a tragedy which saddens the Muslims despite passage of centuries.