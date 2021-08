PPP has always followed philosophy of Hussainiyat, says Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that the tragedy of Karbala reminds us of the universal battle between good and evil, and the importance to always stand by what is right, irrespective of the consequences because the long arc of history always bends towards good.

In a statement issued here from the Media Cell Bilawal House on the occasion of Ashura Day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Imam Hussain (AS) is a lesson of courage for the people of the world, and Hussainism is another name for resistance for a noble cause.” He stated that the lesson of Ashura Day is to challenge the Yazidis of our time and to stand up to and fight them like Imam Hussain (AS).

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto further said that the lessons of courage and sacrifice of the Ahl al-Bayt on the land of Karbala is one that humanity can never forget. It is a sacrifice that will be remembered till the end of time.

“This grief does not weaken the followers of Imam Hussein (AS). Instead, it serves as a source of courage and strength.” He added that Imam Hussein (AS) had taught us that no matter how great the sacrifice, we must not waver from our commitment to fighting for justice and freedom. The innocent blood spilt at Karbala, from babies, to grownups, bears testament to the brutality of tyranny and the importance to overthrow it.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that the PPP has always followed the philosophy of Hussainiyat, standing up for the oppressed. It’s leadership has sacrificed its lives to protect the lives and rights of the people and stood up to every oppressor.

He added that the philosophy of Hussainiyyat is an essential part of PPP’s manifesto. The values that it expounds are the bedrock of the PPPs mission and that the party would continue to look up to the martyrs of Karbala as beacons of resistance and sacrifice.