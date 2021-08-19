Kashmiris revive spirit of Karbala by offering sacrifices, says Masood

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan has said people of Jammu and Kashmir were enlivening the spirit of the Karbala tragedy by offering great sacrifices to get freedom from oppression and tyranny.

“Ashura Muharram reminds us of the supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companion at Karbala to uphold the truth and golden principles of Islam, he said in a message on the occasion of Ashura Muharram, issued on Wednesday, AJK President office said Wednesday evening.

He said, Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) martyrdom teaches Muslims to fight tyranny and had also set enduring precedence for freedom-loving people and oppressed nations of the world.

President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan said that the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions had left wonderful lessons of patience, courage, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the golden principles of Islam will always be a beacon light for all of us.

He said, at Karbala, the family of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his companions offered supreme sacrifices to uphold the golden principles of Islam against the dictatorial powers.

“The message of Karbala is very clear and unambiguous. The purpose of those who went to Karbala was not to seize a piece of land or to gain a throne but to preserve and uphold basic human values. It was a battle between right and wrong, justice and injustice”, he asserted.

AJK president said . we need to seek guidance from the Karbala tragedy to achieve our supreme cause. “Our oppressed brethren are resisting Indian repression in Occupied Kashmir,” he said, adding that Kashmiri people are eying us and on this sacred occasion. We pledge to promote fraternity and brotherhood, harmony, and the spirit of sacrifice in our lives.

Masood said, “Today, we need to inculcate unity and discipline in our ranks and life. If we follow the example set by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, no power on the earth can suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people.”

President also strongly condemned the use of force against the journalists covering the processions of Muharram in Srinagar, the capital of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and added that such tactics would not help India to silence the voices of freedom and justice.

Youm-e-Ashura: In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), all is set to observe Youm-e-Ashura (10th of Muharram-ul-haram) on Thursday, the day of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the cause of Islam, with due religious solemnity and reverence.

The significant day will dawn with special prayers by the faithfuls at Mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all the districts of AJK. The processions of Alam and Zul’jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls and sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions’ routes to facilitate the faithful.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram.