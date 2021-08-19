Lawmakers visit Police Lines HQ to review Muharram arrangements

A delegation of members of National and Provincial Assemblies has visited Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi and reviewed arrangements finalized for security of the mourners.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas briefed the delegation about Muharram security arrangements and steps taken to ensure law and order in the district. The delegation also visited the police martyrs’ monument and prayed for the departed souls.

The delegation also visited Constable Shahid Rehman Shaheed School of Tactics and Firearms and also took part in firing practice.

The delegation comprising Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi, MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani, MPA Sabrina Javed, Vice President PTI Zahid Kazmi, MPAs Haji Amjad Mahmood, Chaudhry Adnan, Ijaz Khan and others also laid wreaths at the police martyrs’ monument.

The delegation also visited conference room, mess hall, control room and other projects. The members of the delegation took special interest in the command and control room and expressed satisfaction over use of modern technology to impart training to cops.

CPO Muhammad Hassan Younis apprised about the School of Tactics and Firearm set up at Police Lines Headquarters that the indoor firing range consisting of four tunnels was named after the martyrs.

The members of the delegation on the occasion said that the welfare projects of the citizens and the police force using the latest technology by the Rawalpindi Police are commendable.