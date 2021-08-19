Citizens hail appointment of Wahab as Karachi administrator

The appointment of Barrister MurtazaWahabas administrator of Karachi has been welcomed by the citizens at large. The citizens said the appointment will definitely change the political dynamics of Karachi and hit hardespecially those who stayed in high positions but were actually serious impediment to the city’s progress. They said MQMruled Karachi for years and deterred others from working, adding that the PPPalways played a role in developing mega projects for benefiting the citizens of Karachi. They said despite major cut in Sindh’s financial share, the city’s progress never stopped. Moreover, the perception of not providing funds to the KMC came to an end when Sindh government took over and boasted the work speed in the city within the same budget, they maintained.

“Now, the people of Karachi are showing inclination towards PPP. Dismal citizens see hope in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is consistently focusing on Karachi, devolving power to the district level by appointing workers as special assistants to chief minister Sindh,” the citizens said. “At this point, Barrister MurtazaWahab’s appointment as administrator Karachi will definitely make difference. However it will not be an easy task. He has to be vigilant, have to take stringent and exhaustive decisions and be prepared for all eventualities,” they added.

They said in reshaping Karachi, citizens will also have to play their part and fulfill their responsibility, act in the best interest of their environment and society as a whole, dispose of garbage properly and promote recycling.