Afghanistan’s Qais, Naveen and Waqar set to feature in Caribbean League 2021

LAHORE: Three Afghanistan players have been named in the reshuffled squad lists for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season: the Jamaica Tallawahs’ Qais Ahmad and the Guyana Amazon Warriors pair of Naveen-ul-Haq and WaqarSalamkheil. Ibrahim Zadran and ShafiqullahGhafari, who had originally been drafted by the Tallawahs and the Barbados Royals respectively in May, were not part of the final squads. Afghanistan is in the midst of major upheaval, with the Taliban taking back the political reins following the withdrawal of US troops from the country. It remains to be seen how cricket is affected by these events, though ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari has been quoted saying he expects the sport to carry on as before. “We will resume our office from tomorrow and the national camp which was underway ahead of the Pakistan series in Sri Lanka will also resume after a two-day break with the change in regime,” Shinwari said. Naveen, who was the top wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast in England, is already serving his quarantine in St Kitts, which will host the entire CPL season starting August 26. The top-tier Afghanistan players — Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman —- weren’t part of the initial list. They are expected to be playing for Afghanistan in their three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place at Hambantota in early September.The entire CPL will be hosted by Warner Park from August 26 to September 15. The 33-match tournament will allow fans to attend at up to 50% capacity of the 8,000-seat venue — as long as they show proof of vaccination to enter the stadium facility. Players, support staff, commentators and broadcast crew in the CPL bubble can move directly to the IPL bubble in the UAE.













