Pavlyuchenkova out of Cincinnati event due to visa issues

LOS ANGELES: French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has withdrawn from this week’s Cincinnati event due to visa issues that she hopes to have sorted out in time so she can compete in the U.S. Open, the Russian said on Tuesday.Pavlyuchenkova, who fell in the second round last week in Montreal, was the 16th seed in Cincinnati and scheduled to play her opening match against American BernardaPera.”Unfortunately I have to withdraw from Western & Southern Open. Still in Canada, I am waiting for my U.S. visa,” she wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully, I’ll get it soon and will be there in time for the U.S. Open.”The U.S. Open runs Aug. 30-Sept. 12.













