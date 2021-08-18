I’m not very privileged and managed everything single-handedly: Vaani

Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom recently opened up on her struggles which she faced being a newcomer in the film industry.

She also talked about the financial crunch she faced as she belongs from a mediocre family.

While talking to ETimes, Vaani said, “For sure. I have been supporting myself, I haven’t taken a penny from my parents from the age of 18-19 and I have been supporting myself, I was modelling, making my own money. This was also very new territory for me, I was very clueless, I was very under confident, I didn’t know what I am doing, I didn’t know how to go about it. But there is a certain vision one has for themselves, I had that vision and I stuck by my beliefs.”

She also talked about her family and her situation, “So, I never really tried to short sell myself, that’s one thing I was very certain about from day one. There has been a financial crunch and all, I am not very privileged where I come from an extremely affluent family. My family has gone through ups and downs as well, and I am proud that I have been able to make things work for myself, single-handedly.”

For the unversed, Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ in 2013 alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She shot to fame with films like – Befikre, War and Fan among others.

She will be next seen in ‘Bellbottom’. The film is inspired by a real-life hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1984, also features Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain in key roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 19.