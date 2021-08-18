‘Fast & Furious 10’ release date locked by Universal Studio

Hollywood studio Universal has announced that the 10th instalment of “Fast and Furious” will open in US theatres on April 7, 2023.

The movie, which will be the penultimate chapter of the “Fast and Furious” saga, was earlier scheduled for release on April 2 this year.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise’s latest movie “F9” had taken over the spot.

“F9” finally debuted in theatres in July. Justin Lin will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies.

The filmmaker previously helmed five films in the long-running franchise, beginning with 2006’s “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”. Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script.

Vin Diesel and franchise regulars such as Sung Kang, Chris Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez are all expected to return.

The “Fast and Furious” franchise, which began in 2001, has made USD 6.3 billion globally. The figure also includes the earnings of the 2019 movie spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw”, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.