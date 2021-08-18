Shahid Afridi urges Shehzad Roy to get TikTok banned

Cricket star Shahid Afridi is not a big fan of TikTok it seems. In fact, he has requested singer and activist Shehzad Roy to get it banned in the country!

Appearing on a recent talk show together, Shahid Afridi and Shehzad Roy got talking about fan moments with the host who turned the conversation to the video-sharing app, saying how some fans start making TikTok videos when they meet them.

At this, Afridi turned to Roy to say, “Get this TikTok banned, please. You raise your voice for so many things, please get this banned too.”

He went on to complain about how the government keeps lifting the ban every other day, and that he does not like the app at all. He even recommended Roy to get it banned the next time he visits Islamabad.

When asked why he wants the app banned, the celebrated all-rounder answered, “I’ll tell you what… there are so many remote areas here where Wi-Fi has reached before education. You need to be educated to make good use of Wi-Fi…”

According to Shahid Afridi, people use TikTok in the wrong way, citing many untoward incidents that have transpired because of it. “People don’t know what to use it for or how much to use it.”

“I get shocked at seeing 12-13-year-olds with mobile phones in their hands. My daughter just turned 19 and I gave her a phone now. This is the time for children to be focused on achieving their goals… kids get diverted by all this,” said Afridi.

At this, Shehzad Roy agreed with Afridi, however, adding, “I believe it is more important to regulate internet usage than outright banning it.”