Shaukat Tarin asks ZTBL to digitise its operations

Shaukat-TarinFinance Minister Shaukat Tarin has directed Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to adopt prudent lending, stringent accounting controls, innovative banking solutions and austerity measures for a turnaround in the long-term.

The finance minister said this on Tuesday during a meeting with ZTBL President Shahbaz Jameel who called on him at the Finance Division.

He said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made it imperative to implement digital transformation in operations for increasing transaction volumes. ZTBL is a leading agro-financing bank in Pakistan which has been extending loans to poor farmers aimed at boosting agricultural productivity at the grass root level, he said.

The finance minister directed the management to make concerted efforts to augment the specialised operations of the bank and make it sustainable and dynamic for promoting agro-farming in the country. He also affirmed full support and facilitation for smooth working of ZTBL on the occasion.

On the occasion, the ZTBL president briefed the finance minister about the quarterly profit registered by the bank ending on 30th June 2021, after a gap of almost four years. The president acknowledged the guidance of the Advisory Committee, headed by the finance minister, which spearheaded the reform process at ZTBL. He also underscored the importance of measures adopted by the Bank in making its operations sustainable.