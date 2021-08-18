Pakistan, Korea to further promote trade, investments

Shaukat-TarinFederal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, said here on Tuesday that Pakistan was looking forward to further strengthening bilateral relations with Korea and promoting trade and investment linkages between the two countries.

During a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sang-Pyo, who paid a courtesy call on him, the minister thanked Korea for the 3-year framework arrangement under which $500 million are being provided for projects in IT, education and health. Both sides exchanged views on economic potential and stressed the need to further promote mutual trade and investment linkages, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The finance minister expressed the desire to increase exports to Korea, the statement added. He briefed the Korean ambassador about the recent economic developments and initiatives. The current government aims at achieving all- inclusive and sustainable economic growth with key focus on “bottom-up” approach, he said, adding the government had chalked out short, medium and long term plans to spur growth in key priority areas.

Furthermore, he said, the government was coming up with a comprehensive policy for expansion of the auto industry in Pakistan by increasing the production of cars, motorcycles, tractors etc. He said the government was determined to encourage and incentivise foreign investors who were keen to undertake investment ventures in respective fields. The government also stands committed to revive the business and industry that has been hit hard due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He said the ultimate focus of the government was employment generation, efficient resource mobilisation and industrial growth.