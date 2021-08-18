Cotton Yarn exports witness 3.26pc increase

Cotton Yarn exports during the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 3.26 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year. During the period from July-June 20-21, cotton yarn worth $1,016,969 was exported as compared to the exports of $984,901 of the same period of the previous year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports of cotton carded or combed exports increased by 3.17 per cent, worth $65 thousand were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $63 thousand in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, cotton cloth exports increased by 4.98 per cent, worth $1,921,001 were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $1,829,901 of the same period of the previous year. During the period under view, textile exports increased by 22.94 percent, worth $15,400,142 exported as compared to worth $12,526,537 in the same period of the previous year.













