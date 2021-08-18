Cotton yarn exports cross $1m mark

The export of cotton yarn surged by 3.26 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21, crossing the $1 million mark, as compared to the preceding financial year 2019-20. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), during the period from July-June 2020-21, cotton yarn worth $1,016,969 were exported as compared to the exports of $984,901 in preceding financial year 2019-20.

The exports of cotton carded or combed exports increased by 3.17 percent to $65,000 in the last fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $63,000 during the preceding financial year 2019-20. Meanwhile, cotton cloth exports increased by 4.98 percent, worth $1,921,001, in the last financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 1,829,901 during the preceding financial year 2019-20.