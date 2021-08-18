Gold jumps to Rs94,700 per 10gm

Gold prices gained traction for the fifth successive session on Tuesday and gained around 0.25 percent.

At 1205 hours GMT, gold in the international market was available at $1,792.10 per ounce after gaining $4.20 as compared to its closing value on Monday last. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan increased to Rs94,700 after gaining Rs900. The closing prices of the yellow metal in the country remained Rs93,800 on Monday last. According to experts, gold prolonged its recent strong rebound from the $1,687 area, or the lowest level since March touched earlier this month and gained traction for the fifth successive session on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the gold price to one-and-half-week tops, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the $1,800 mark.

They said that disappointing Chinese macro data released on Monday fuelled worries that the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery. Apart from this, political tensions in Afghanistan weighed on investors’ sentiment and acted as a tailwind for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold, they added. The flight to safety, along with diminishing odds that the Fed will begin tapering its assets purchases continued exerting pressure on the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as another factor that benefited the non-yielding gold and contributed to the ongoing positive move.