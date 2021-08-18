Wolfsburg appeal after being thrown out of German Cup over subs mix up

BERLIN: Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on Tuesday filed an appeal after being thrown out of the German Cup because their new coach Mark van Bommel made one more substitution than the rules allow during their first-round win. The mistake happened when Wolfsburg’s cup tie at fourth-tier minnows Preussen Muenster on August 8 went to extra-time, during which Van Bommel made a sixth substitution. Competition rules allow only five changes. It was an embarrassing mistake for the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder during his first competitive game in charge of the Wolves, who have qualified for the Champions League. Wolfsburg won 3-1 at Muenster after extra time, but the hosts appealed to the German Football Association (DFB) when they realised the visitors’ mistake. After a five-hour hearing on Monday night, the DFB’s sports court disqualified Wolfsburg, and awarded Muenster a 2-0 win, but the Bundesliga club filed an appeal less than 24 hours later. No date has been set for the appeal hearing, where it will be determined which club will go into the draw on August 29 for the second round.













